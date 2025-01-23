Financial Survey: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) versus Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pony AI and Simulations Plus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 55.08 N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $70.01 million 9.45 $9.95 million $0.40 82.35

Simulations Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pony AI.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Simulations Plus 0 1 5 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pony AI and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pony AI presently has a consensus price target of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.25%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.76%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Pony AI.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 10.97% 6.84% 6.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Pony AI on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

