First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $155.79 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

