First PREMIER Bank Has $2.73 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 472,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

