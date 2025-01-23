First PREMIER Bank Has $3.02 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First PREMIER Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,673 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

