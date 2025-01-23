First PREMIER Bank Invests $28,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %

PLTR stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $175.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.37, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.