First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.