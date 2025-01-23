First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IJH opened at $65.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.