First PREMIER Bank Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $228.17 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.