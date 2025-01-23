First PREMIER Bank Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $235.77 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.18.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

