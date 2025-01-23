First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Cut by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 181,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,798,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

