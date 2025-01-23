First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HISF stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $42.95 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.