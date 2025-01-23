First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MISL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $990,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

