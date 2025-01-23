First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 321,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,151. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

