First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 94,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 34,427 shares.The stock last traded at $121.33 and had previously closed at $121.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

