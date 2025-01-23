First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

FDL stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

