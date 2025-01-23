Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter Sells 5,494 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $212.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIVE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,865,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,649,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,981,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

