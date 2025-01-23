Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT):

1/17/2025 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $322.00 to $317.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $299.00 to $311.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLUT traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $268.61. 595,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.67. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

