Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 830 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2,870.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.