Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

