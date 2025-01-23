Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in YETI were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 38,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 26,657.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in YETI by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YETI. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

