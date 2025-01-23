Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME opened at $535.70 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.07 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.93.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on EME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

