Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $12,306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,920,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $125.95 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

