Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 734.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.