Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 24,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 30,942 shares.The stock last traded at $53.21 and had previously closed at $52.91.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

