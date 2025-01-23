FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. Receives Continued Listing Decision from Nasdaq

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FTIIU) recently disclosed a decision by the Hearing Panel of Nasdaq granting the company’s request for continued listing, subject to certain conditions. This decision follows a deficiency notification received by the company for its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, violating Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

As per the decision letter from the Panel, FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. is required to file the 2024 3Q 10Q on or before January 31, 2025, and demonstrate compliance with the Periodic Filing Rule by the same date. The company anticipates being able to complete all necessary amendments and filings, including the 2024 3Q 10Q, to achieve full compliance with the Period Filing Rule by the specified deadline.

The company’s filings also contained a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting the management’s beliefs and assumptions about future events, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may lead to actual results differing from those expressed or implied.

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. is an emerging growth company and remains committed to meeting the compliance requirements set forth by Nasdaq, as per the recent decision received. Investors and stakeholders are advised to consider the risks, uncertainties, and obligations outlined in the company’s filings.

The company’s leadership expressed optimism in navigating this situation while reflecting on its financial performance and commitments moving forward. Additional details can be accessed via the Securities and Exchange Commission’s official website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FutureTech II Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

