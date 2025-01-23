FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Equifax Issued By William Blair

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Equifax in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $7.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s FY2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $271.69 on Thursday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,187,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

