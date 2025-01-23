FY2024 EPS Estimates for AxoGen Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AxoGen’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

AXGN opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

