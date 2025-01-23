FY2024 EPS Forecast for Quaker Chemical Decreased by Analyst

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.79. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.19). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $462.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $137.67 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $124.66 and a 12-month high of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total transaction of $107,057.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,907.06. This represents a 11.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at $474,035. The trade was a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.