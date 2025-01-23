Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSO opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $100.12.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.