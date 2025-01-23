Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CICC Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $375.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.65, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.