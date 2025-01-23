Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.