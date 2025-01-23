Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Sells $509,245.88 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 10,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $509,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,825.34. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Demchyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $54,922.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 1,242,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.53 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

