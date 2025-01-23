Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 3230650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

