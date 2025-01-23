Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 3230650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of $486.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
