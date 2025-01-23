Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 488117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Gemfields Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.12.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).

