Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 488117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Gemfields Group Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £70.20 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.12.
Gemfields Group Company Profile
Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world’s single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gemfields Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.