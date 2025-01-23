General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.59.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

