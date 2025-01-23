Genesis Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $202.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Capital One Financial Company Profile



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

