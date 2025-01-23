GeoVax Labs Stockholders Approve Warrant Exercise Proposals

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) recently disclosed in an SEC filing that its stockholders have approved two proposals related to warrant exercises. The findings were revealed following a special meeting of stockholders reconvened on January 22, 2025, originally initiated on September 17, 2024.

At the meeting, the company received proxies representing 1,675,334 out of its 5,013,700 outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date of July 22, 2024, which accounted for 33.4% of the voting shares. The stockholders cast their votes on two key proposals with outcomes as follows:

Approval of the May 2024 Warrant Exercise Proposal:Stockholders approved the proposal to issue up to 1,605,688 shares of common stock upon the exercise of a common stock purchase warrant issued to an institutional investor during a private placement offering on May 16, 2024. The vote tally resulted in 1,294,141 votes for, 287,649 against, and 93,544 abstentions.

Approval of the July 2024 Warrant Exercise Proposal:

The second proposal, endorsing the issuance of up to 2,170,000 shares of common stock upon the exercise of a common stock purchase warrant issued to an institutional investor during a private placement offering on July 11, 2024, was also approved. The vote count displayed 1,306,150 votes for, 275,705 against, and 93,479 abstentions.

The approval of these proposals aligns with Nasdaq listing rules and marks significant progress for GeoVax Labs. The successful outcomes demonstrate shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategies and future growth prospects.

While the results have been favorable for GeoVax Labs, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark W. Reynolds, expressed gratitude towards the stockholders for their participation and support. Such decisive actions by shareholders highlight a positive trajectory for the company moving forward.

The news of these approvals is likely to impact GeoVax Labs’ standing and could potentially influence future investor sentiment and market performance.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

