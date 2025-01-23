Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

