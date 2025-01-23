Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ GOODO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 1,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,459. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

