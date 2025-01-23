Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.4 %

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

