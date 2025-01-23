Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.4 %
Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.