Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of LANDM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 5,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $25.06.
