Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

