Glenn Davis Buys 11,000 Shares of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Davis purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.98 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,780.00 ($48,289.31).

Elders Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92.

Get Elders alerts:

Elders Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Elders’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.