Global Trust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.69.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

