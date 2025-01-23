Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 688,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DFLV opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

