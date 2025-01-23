Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:NAUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August in the 3rd quarter worth $1,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August during the third quarter valued at $26,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF August Stock Performance

NAUG stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81.

