Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 496,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 586,584 shares.The stock last traded at $33.65 and had previously closed at $33.01.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

