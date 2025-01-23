GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $390.31 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $307.23 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.94.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

