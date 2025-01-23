GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,127 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $248,910 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

