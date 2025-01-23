GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $127,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,119,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,590,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VOO opened at $557.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $505.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $443.75 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

